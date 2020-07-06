Stroke risk 8 times higher in COVID patients than flu patients

A patient with coronavirus is about 8 times more likely to have a stroke when compared to patients with the flu

(FOX NEWS) —Having COVID-19 may increase a patient’s risk for a stroke when compared to the flu.

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City say that while both diseases can increase a person’s odds for a stroke, patients with coronavirus are eight times more likely to have one than those with the flu.

Out of more than 1,900 patients with emergency department visits or hospitalizations with COVID-19, about 1.6-percent had a stroke according to the research.

That’s compared to .2-percent of nearly 1,500 patients seriously ill with flu.

The study was published in the “Journal American Medical Association Neurology.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: