Stroke risk 8 times higher in COVID patients than flu patients

(FOX NEWS) —Having COVID-19 may increase a patient’s risk for a stroke when compared to the flu.
Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City say that while both diseases can increase a person’s odds for a stroke, patients with coronavirus are eight times more likely to have one than those with the flu.
Out of more than 1,900 patients with emergency department visits or hospitalizations with COVID-19, about 1.6-percent had a stroke according to the research.
That’s compared to .2-percent of nearly 1,500 patients seriously ill with flu.
The study was published in the “Journal American Medical Association Neurology.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wheeler family loses home after 4th of July celebration
- What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
- Federal government to start surge testing program after 32 states show rise in COVID-19 cases
- Senator: Brands, companies should take action against racial inequality
- US Super Court reinforces ban on robocalls to cell phones