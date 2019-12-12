Stroke and Sleep

People who take long naps during the day ... or sleep more than nine hours at night ... may have an increased risk of stroke.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study suggests getting too much sleep may be bad for your health.

Chinese researchers followed nearly 32,000 adults for six years.

People who napped more than 90 minutes during the day were more likely to have a stroke than cat-nappers.

Sleeping over nine hours at night was also linked to a higher stroke risk than sleeping between 7 and 8 hours.

Previous studies have shown long nappers and sleepers tend to have unhealthy cholesterol levels and more belly fat.

The researchers also say that since the study involved older, healthy Chinese adults the results may not apply to other groups.

