Stressed out women at risk for memory loss

More stress at midlife may mean more memory loss for women later in life

(FOX NEWS) – Middle-aged women who are super stressed may experience more memory loss later in life.

That’s according to a new study that followed about 900 adults, both men and women.

Researchers assessed their stress levels as they aged and then also assessed their mental skills including word recollection.

During visits, women who had at least one stressful event at mid-life showed a decline in word memory later on.

That same decline wasn’t seen in men.

Researchers say the results add evidence to the notion that stress affects men and women differently.

Women already have a greater risk for Alzheimer’s than men.

Study authors hope more research will reveal whether or not that stress response plays a role in Alzheimer’s and dementia and learn ways was to control the body’s chemical reactions to stress for better brain health.

The study findings were published in the “International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.”