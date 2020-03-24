Stressed kids tips

Tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics on how you can help deal with children who may be stressed during this time and are acting out.

(NBC NEWS) — More families are being cooped up together at home as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say that could lead to stress for the parents and children.

Here are some tips to help you and your kids through this uncertain time.

Experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics say it is important to engage your children in constructive activities.

Doctors say bored kids are more likely to act out.

And if they start misbehaving, it is important to know when you should not respond as long as they aren’t doing anything dangerous.

The experts also say do not spank your child because it could actually increase aggressive behavior and does not teach them self-control.

