Stress in pregnancy linked to children with personality disorders

Mild to moderate stress while pregnant can triple the risk of children developing personality disorders by the time they're 30-years old.

(FOX NEWS) – Stress during pregnancy can increase the risk of giving birth to a child with personality disorders.

This according to a new study published in the “British Journal of Psychiatry.”

Researchers examined the mental health of close to 4,000 pregnant women across Finland.

The study found pregnant women experiencing mild to moderate stress tripled the risk of having a child with a personality disorder.

Analysts say the risk is roughly ten times greater if a pregnant woman was severely stressed adding, the stress felt by the mother is believed to impact the brain of the developing fetus.

Researchers say there may be additional factors contributing to the development of personality disorders in children including trauma involving sexual abuse.