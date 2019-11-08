Strained family relations

A new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center suggests strained relationships with parents or siblings may be more harmful to health than a troubled relationship with a significant other.

(NBC NEWS) — You’ve probably heard the phrase “happy wife, happy life.”

Well, a new study suggests that it should be happy parents, happy life!

Researchers looked at survey data from nearly 3,000 adults.

They found people who had a strained relationship with family members were more likely to be in worse health ten years later.

However, romantic relationships had no significant effects on health.

The scientists believe this may be because people can break up with their partners but tend to have a deeper bond with their family.