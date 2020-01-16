Stopping wrist pain at work

Making a few adjustments to your work space can help you prevent your wrists from hurting

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re feeing some aches in your wrists during the work day there is hope.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic suggesting some work space adjustments that may help prevent wrist pain.

These include making sure your monitor, mouse and keyboard are set up at a good height for your body sitting up straight and getting up regularly to move around and stretch.

Those who have persistent wrist pains may want to also consult with a doctor.

