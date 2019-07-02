Stomach cancer increasing among young people

For Your Health

A new study finds stomach cancer is increasing among young people ... especially Latina women.

by: NBC News

More younger people are developing stomach cancer — especially latina women.

That’s according to a new study coming out of Mexico today.

Researchers looked at 2,000 people diagnosed with gastric cancer over a 12-year period.

One in seven of the patients were under 40 and over half were women.

Women also tended to be diagnosed at a more advanced stage And had a worse prognosis compared to men.

The scientists say younger people with chronic indigestion, heartburn or other gastric symptoms should talk to their doctor.

