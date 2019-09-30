Sticking to one sport could up injuries among teens

New research finds kids who concentrate on only one sport may be at risk for stress fractures, tendinitis and knee injuries

(FOX NEWS) — New research showing why your teen should be involved in multiple sports.

After following 10,000 kids, researchers from Brown University found teens who concentrate on only one sport may be at risk for stress fractures, tendentious and knee injuries.

Those who focus on a single sport happen to also be type of kids who do the most hours of intense activity per week leading them to be the most likely to be injured.

The researchers suggest allowing your kid to spend only a moderate amount of time in vigorous physical activity and maybe think of replacing some training with different types of exercise, like yoga and conditioning.

The results of the study were published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine.