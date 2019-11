New research from Australia suggests elderly statin users and those who never took the drug showed no difference in the rate of memory or cognitive decline.

(NBC NEWS) — Statin medications appear to have no impact on memory decline in elderly patients.

Australian researchers followed over a thousand older adults for six years.

They found statin users had similar total brain volume, memory and overall cognition when compared to those who did not take the medication.

In fact, heart disease patients who started taking statins during the study ended up with a slower rate of memory decline compared to non-users.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: