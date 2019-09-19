States Move to Ban Flavored E-Cigs

New York and Michigan become the first states to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The move comes after seven people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses, and hundreds of cases across dozens of states have been reported. Patients who are battling the severe lung disease continue to speak out, urging people to stop vaping.

(NBC News) New York and Michigan have taken action in response to a spike in vaping related illnesses and underage use of the product. The two states are working on banning most flavored e-cigarettes. The move comes a week after President Trump announced that his administration is working on a nationwide ban.

“I’m not waiting for the federal government to come protect the people of the state of New York,” said New York governor, Andrew Cuomo.

Advocates for the product, however, state that removing the flavors will not contribute to the decline of undeage use.

The CDC is investigating 380 vaping related illnesses across 36 states, many of these cases involve young, previously healthy people.

