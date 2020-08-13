States may face shortage of ICU medical workers, study says

A study finds about half of all states may soon face a shortage of ICU medical workers

(FOX NEWS) — A majority of states could face a shortage of intensive care unit medical workers according to researchers at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Data collected in the report, which was released Friday, shows 26 states are at risk for having an inadequate amount of ICU doctors.

Statistics also show 10 states are at risk of running low on their supply of critical care nurses, nine states may face shortages in respiratory therapists.

The information comes as hospitals across the country are filling up due to the pandemic.

