Spring is coming earlier to the US

Weather experts say this year's vernal equinox will take place on March 19th, the earliest it's happened since 1896.

(FOX NEWS) — Spring will be here before you know it about 18 hours earlier than usual.

Your winter blues have an expiration date.

On March 19th the entire United States will experience its vernal or spring equinox. The earliest its been in 124 years.

Every year the spring equinox falls on either March 20th or 21st and has not landed on March 19th since 1896.

In addition to an early calendar spring, doctors warn this winter’s historically high temperatures could make way for your seasonal allergies to kick in ahead of schedule.

