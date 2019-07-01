Social media could be good for your mental health

Research shows going on WhatsApp could actually be good for you

A university study says, social media is good for you especially one particular app.

Academics at Edge Hill University in England think social media may not be as bad for a person’s psychological well-being and one particular app, “WhatsApp”, can actually have positive social benefits.

Researchers looked at 200 users, 158 women and 41 men, around age 24.

They found the more time people spent on the messessging service the less lonely they were and the higher esteem and social competence they had.