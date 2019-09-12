Social Media and Mental Health

(NBC NEWS) – The more a teen spends on social media the worse it is for their mental health.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University studied nearly 6,600 teens.

Overall, social media use was associated with a greater risk of becoming socially withdrawn, anxiety and depression the following year.

The teens were also more likely to act out, disobey and be aggressive.

But the risk was the greatest for those who spent least three hours a day on social media sites.

Nearly a third reported spending between a half hour and three hours on social media while 12-percent reported up to six hours of use.