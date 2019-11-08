Soap and water is better than hand sanitizers

Proper hand-washing with soap and water is one of the best ways to protect yourself during the cold and flu season

(FOX NEWS) — To protect yourself during cold and flu season wash your hands with soap and water for about twenty seconds.

The advice from a family doctor at Penn State Health.

He says as you are scrubbing, soap releases all the dirt and germ particles from the surface of the skin.

They get bound up in the soap lather so when you rinse, all those germs and debris get washed away.

And, water temperature doesn’t matter.

It’s the length of time you spend scrubbing and rinsing off appropriately that are important.

If you’re in a situation where hand-washing isn’t possible, use a hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of 60- to 95-percent,

But, be aware sanitizer is not quite as effective as soap and water.