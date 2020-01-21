Smoking pot might be bad for heart patients

Review of existing studies shows 2 million Americans have smoked pot despite having heart disease.

(CNN) — Researchers have discovered about two million Americans with heart disease have used marijuana even though it’s a suspected risk factor.

Scientists reviewed previously published studies to uncover the statistic.

There are few randomized control trials studying the association between marijuana and heart disease.

However, data in 36 studies shows the top risk factors for heart attack are eating a heavy meal, using cocaine, and smoking marijuana.

Some scientists believe smoking marijuana is just as dangerous for your heart as smoking cigarettes.

Even though pot smokers tend to take fewer puffs than tobacco smokers, they often hold the smoke in their lungs longer which delivers more toxic chemicals to their bodies.

There are currently no guidelines addressing an association between marijuana and cardiovascular disease.

Experts say anytime you inhale anything other than air you are likely increasing your risk for health problems.

