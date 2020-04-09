Smokers urged to quit over fears they can get “severe” coronavirus symptoms

(FOX NEWS) — A British public health leader is warning people to “kick the habit” of smoking so that the coronavirus doesn’t put them at severe health risks.
John Newton, England’s Director of Public Health Improvement, says smokers may be 14 times more likely to develop severe coronavirus symptoms.
Newton’s agency, Public Health England, warning that smoking weakens the lungs, giving the coronavirus a chance to attack the respiratory system.
The agency says a study out of Wuhan, China found smokers had a higher likelihood of contracting COVID-19.
Smokers are also constantly putting their hands to their mouths, increasing the risk of virus transmission through facial contact.
The agency also said that secondhand smoke presents a danger, and places children at an increased risk.
