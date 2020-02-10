Smartphone mental health

A review of evidence suggests there's a link between excessive smartphone/social media use and mental distress and suicidality among adolescents.

(NBC NEWS) — Too much time spent on smartphones or social media may be bad for a teen’s mental health.

Canadian researchers reviewed numerous studies involving teenagers and their use of smartphones.

They found an association between excessive phone and social media use with mental distress and suicidal thoughts.

The scientists cannot say that one causes the other only that there was a possible link.

The study did not look at online gaming.

Parents are encouraged to discuss appropriate phone use with their children and try to be a good role model by limiting their own amount of screen time.

