(NBC NEWS) — How fast you walk at mid-life may reveal how quickly your body and brain is aging.

Researchers tested the walking speed of about 1-thousand 45-year olds.

Those who were slow walkers showed accelerated aging based on 19 different measures.

They not only looked older but their lungs, teeth and immune systems appeared to be in worse shape than those who walked at a faster pace.

Slow walkers also tended to have lower brain volume and thickness and had more lesions linked to brain disease.

The scientists also found cognitive testing these people took as pre-schoolers predicted who would become slower walkers.