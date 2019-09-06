Sleeping too much may increase your heart attack risk

(FOX NEWS) – According to a new study, getting too little or too much sleep may increase risk for heart attack as much as smoking, eating too much or not exercising.

Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder looked at more than 460,000 people and found that sleeping fewer than six hours raises heart attack risk by 20 percent.

While getting more than nine hours raises the risk by 34 percent.

The researchers found the range for healthy sleep was between six to nine hours.

Anyone who slept only five hours saw a 52 percent increased risk for a heart attack compared to those who slept seven or eight hours.

People who slept 10 hours had twice the risk.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.