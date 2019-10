New research from Penn State suggests middle-aged adults with heart disease or diabetes who get less than 6 hours of sleep have a higher risk of an early death.

(NBC NEWS) — Middle-aged adults with chronic diseases may want to make sure they are getting plenty of sleep.

Researchers from Penn State followed more than 1,600 adults between 18 and 25 years and over 500 people passed away.

All of the participants had high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes or stroke.

But those who slept less than six hours were more likely to die from heart disease, stroke or cancer.