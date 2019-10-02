Sleeping grades

WORTHING, UNITED KINGDOM – UNDATED: EXCLUSIVE. Louisa Ball sleeps in her bedroom at her home in Worthing, England. She is known to her family and friends as Sleeping Beauty – but her life is no fairytale. Because of an incredibly rare disorder 15 year old Louisa Ball sleeps for two weeks at a time. She […]

New research from MIT suggests that better sleep habits may lead to better grades in college.

(NBC NEWS) — We all know that studying is important if you want to get good grades in college.

But now new research suggests that sleeping is just as important.

Scientists from MIT studied data from 100 engineering students and those who consistently had good sleeping habits were more likely to have better grades.

The time when students went to bed was also important.

Those who went to sleep before 2 a.m. performed better than to those who went to bed later even if they got the same amount of sleep!

Also, there was no improvement in grades if a student got a single good night’s sleep the night before a big test.