Sleep issues in children may be linked to mental disorders

(FOX NEWS) — Children who have sleep problems early-on may develop mental disorders later in life.
Researchers analyzed more than 7,100 children in the United Kingdom and found irregular sleep patterns in babies and toddlers were linked to psychotic experiences and borderline personality disorder around the ages of 12 to 13.
The research was published Wednesday in the “Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry.”
