Sleep interruptions

A joint study suggests smoking and drinking before going to bed may impact your sleep.

(NBC NEWS) – What’s keeping you up at night?

The answer may be a result of what you’re doing before going to bed.

Researchers tracked 785 people’s nightly routine for over 5,000 days.

Those who used nicotine or drank alcohol within four hours of going to bed were more likely to have interrupted sleep.

There was no impact on a person’s sleep if they drank caffeine just hours before their bedtime.

However, the scientists say the amount of caffeine that was consumed was not measured and how sensitive a person is to caffeine may also play a factor.