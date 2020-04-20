Sleep-aid and prescription tranquilizers are on the rise

(FOX NEWS) — While much of the country is signaling unrest to get back to work, many Americans are struggling just to get peace and rest as needs for certain medications are on the rise.
A new report indicating that Americans are using more tranquilizers and sleeping aids to get through the coronavirus crisis.
An Express Scripts study saying that the coronavirus is creating a surge in demand, as Americans struggle with the pandemic’s life implications.
The largest spike coming in anti-anxiety drugs rising over 34 percent from mid-February to mid-March, prescriptions for anti-depressants rose over 18-percent while sleeping medications ticked up over 14 percent.
As of Sunday, the US has more than 760,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 40,000 fatalities.
