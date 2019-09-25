It may seem like a cosmetic issue. One eye becomes droopy, sitting a little lower than the other. But this change in appearance could actually be a sign of a serious health problem.

COLUMBIA, Missouri (MU) – Ellen Emmons’ life seemed picture perfect in 2018, but when she viewed family snapshots taken last year, she noticed something odd about her appearance.

“I’d gone to visit my two nieces, and we took cell phone pictures with them at dinner,” Emmons said. When I looked at the pictures on my phone afterward, I had kind of a one-eyed pirate look.”

The problem was silent sinus syndrome, a rare condition that can become serious if left untreated. People with the disorder have a droopy eyelid that gives them the appearance of squinting. The condition eventually can lead to peripheral vision loss and double or blurry vision.