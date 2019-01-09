Signs Of Thyroid Problems Women Need To Know

Thyroid issues are more prevalent in women, and there are some thyroid tidbits women might want to know.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck which produces hormones affecting many organs and processes in the body.

Roughly, one in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder in their life, according to the American Thyroid Association.

Researches say up to 60-percent of people with thyroid disease don't realize they have it.

Experts say when the thyroid slows down, so does your metabolism, energy, and heart rate.

The risk of thyroid issues goes up with age.

Hypothyroidism and menopause share symptoms like fatigue, erratic periods, and weight gain, and experts say it can be hard for women to tell the difference.

Health officials say the first step to see if there is a problem is to get your thyroid stimulating hormone levels checked.

What's considered normal TSH levels are subjective amongst doctors though.

You may want to get screened if you are pregnant, have a family history of thyroid disease, or a history of autoimmune disorders.