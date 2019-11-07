Shorter life expectancy for millennials

A new report says millennials will see a decline in their health and an increase in healthcare costs over the next decade.

(FOX NEWS) — A startling report says the second-youngest generation may not be able to expect a long and healthy life span.

In the Blue Cross Blue Shield published report, from moody analytics, millennials are said to have a declining health rate and increasing health care cost over the next 10 years.

After analyzing data… The report predicts millennials will have a minimum of a 40 percent increased mortality rate compared to generation x-ers at the same age.

The report claims millennials are more likely to die from an accidental overdose, suicide, and homicide equating many of these issues to rising behavioral health problems in society including depression, anxiety, and ADHD.