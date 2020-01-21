Shingles vaccine

If you've had the chicken pox, you're at risk of getting shingles. There is a vaccine to prevent it, but it's only recommended for people over the age of 50, even though shingles can strike at any age.

CHICAGO (WMAQ) — If you’ve had the chickenpox, you’re at risk of getting shingles.

There is a vaccine to prevent it, but it’s only recommended for people over the age of 50 even though shingles can strike at any age.

2020 started out unexpectedly for Bridget Minogue.

Bridget Minogue says, “My gland under my chin was a golf ball and I had a little spot underneath my neck.”

Minogue went to get it checked out and was stunned at her doctor’s diagnosis.

Minogue says, “I think you have an early sign of shingles and I said, no way, I’m too young and he said actually you’re not.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. David Schwartz says, “People who had chickenpox as a child, about half of us will get shingles at some point in our lives.”

That’s because shingles and chickenpox come from the same virus… And even when you’ve recovered from chickenpox, the virus stays dormant in your nervous system.

Minogue says, “It can pick a nerve ending anywhere in your body and this is the one it picked for you. It started behind my head it started here… Right down to my shoulder.”

Shingles appears as rash, and can be very painful.

Minogue says, “The pain kicked in and the 3rd day was probably the worst.”

There are two vaccines approved to prevent shingles. The newest one – Shingrix was in such high demand last year, its maker Glaxosmithkline had to increase production.

But it’s only approved for people age 50 and over.

Minogue says, “I know people who’ve had it more than once and they’re in their 40s so it doesn’t make sense that you can’t get the vaccine until you’re 50.”

Dr. Schwartz says the age recommendation is based on risk.

Dr. Schwartz says, “The risk of getting shingles is relatively low among younger people.”

An unfortunate reality, if you had chickenpox as a kid, your risk of getting shingles increases every year you get older.

Dr. Schwartz says, “the ability of the body to keep the original chickenpox virus in check seems to wane with time.”

If you are over 50, you may want to consider the shingles vaccine… But be aware there can be complications, including swelling and fever.

The Shingles vaccine isn’t covered by all insurance companies, so check with yours.

One other interesting thing to point out, many children nowadays get the chicken pox vaccine and there’s good news for them.

Studies show their risk of getting shingles is much lower than someone who has had a natural chickenpox infection.

