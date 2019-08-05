New research from Northwestern University suggests sesame allergies are more common that originally thought.

(NBC NEWS) – More people are allergic to sesame than previously thought.

According to a new study from Northwestern University, More than a million Americans are believed to have a sesame allergy.

And a majority also reported having at least one other food allergy.

Experts say sesame can be hard to avoid because it is in a lot of foods as hidden ingredients which increases the risk of an allergic reaction.

Sesame labeling on food packaging is currently not required by law but the FDA is considering changing that.

The food allergens that are currently listed on labels are: Peanut, milk, shellfish, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, soy and finfish.