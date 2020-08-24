September, October are the best months to get your flu shot

According to the CDC, it is ideal to get a flu vaccination anywhere from September to October.

(FOX NEWS) — There’s no coronavirus vaccine yet, but, you do have a shot at one good thing for your health.

Getting your flu shot, and the time is coming up.

Infectious disease experts say it’s almost time for the annual flu shot.

The CDC says September or October are good times to get your vaccination.

Summer months are usually too early to get the shot, especially for the elderly, since getting it too early may reduce protection later in the flu season when it’s spreading the most.

The CDC recommends flu vaccinations for everyone over 6-months-old as long as there aren’t indications they shouldn’t receive it.

Most influenza vaccines available for the 2020 to 2021 season will be able to fight against four different flu viruses.

