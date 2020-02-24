Seniors and marijuana use up

Marijuana use among adults 65 and older increased 75-percent from 2015 to 2018.

(NBC NEWS) — An increasing number of senior citizens are smoking pot!

That’s according to a new study from New York University.

It showed marijuana use in older adults increased by 75-percent between 2015 and 2018.

Researchers say the rise is likely due to the legalization of the drug in many states.

And they are calling for more studies to understand the benefits and risks of marijuana use among older adults.

