Selfie blood pressure test

New Canadian research suggests people may be able to take a video selfie as a way to monitor their blood pressure.

(NBC NEWS) – You may soon be able to monitor your blood pressure by taking a selfie!

Here’s how it works.

Natural light penetrates the face’s outer layer of skin allowing the digital optical sensors in your phone to detect blood flow patterns.

Canadian researchers tested this software called transdermal optical imaging on over 1,300 adults who recorded two minute videos.

When compared to a traditional-cuff base device it accurately predicted the systolic blood pressure or upper number 95-percent of the time.

It was also 96-percent accurate when it comes to the diastolic blood pressure which is the lower number.

The scientists say more research is needed to test this technology on people with high or low blood pressure.