Screen time might not negatively affect your child’s grades

New research suggests that not all screen time is created equal, and not all of it is hurting your student's schoolwork.

(FOX NEWS) – If your child’s grades are slipping it might not be caused by the length of their screen time.

New research published in the journal “JAMA Pediatrics” is suggesting not all screen time is created equal and not all online activities cause poor grades.

The study analyzed over 100,000 students ages four to 18 and found no correlation between overall time spent using technology and academic performance.

But researchers did note time spent watching TV or playing video games is time spent away from homework whereas general screen time could be used for studying, reading, or other school-related activities.

Scientists recommend parents monitor what kids are using the technology for before enforcing strict limits.