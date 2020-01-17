Screen time can prompt sugar, caffeine intake

Research shows teens who spend more time on screens tend to turn to sugary drinks

(FOX NEWS) — Screen time may have an influence on how teens quench their thirst.

According to research published in the PLOS One Journal, teens have a tendency to drink more soda and energy drinks when they have more screen time.

This includes watching television and being on their cellphones.

The study used survey data from eighth to 10th grade students, across the country from 2013 to 2016.

Doctors say parents should monitor their children’s screen time and recommend teens consume less than 25 grams of added sugar daily.

