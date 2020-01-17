1  of  33
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Screen time can prompt sugar, caffeine intake

For Your Health

Research shows teens who spend more time on screens tend to turn to sugary drinks

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Screen time may have an influence on how teens quench their thirst.

According to research published in the PLOS One Journal, teens have a tendency to drink more soda and energy drinks when they have more screen time.

This includes watching television and being on their cellphones.

The study used survey data from eighth to 10th grade students, across the country from 2013 to 2016.

Doctors say parents should monitor their children’s screen time and recommend teens consume less than 25 grams of added sugar daily.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss