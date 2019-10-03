Scientist develops app that detects cancer in photos of kids eyes







(FOX NEWS) — The invention called the white eye detector can spot Leukocoria, an abnormal reflection in the retina.

It’s indicative of a rare form of eye cancer and other eye diseases.

Bryan F Shaw – an associate professor at Baylor University hopes he can prevent child blindness with the app.

Shaw’s own son lost an eye to an eye cancer that was detected too late but looking back was noticeable in early childhood photos.

Doctors usually check for Leukocoria in children but the app may give parents a detection tool.





