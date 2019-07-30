School Sleep Tips

Experts from the Better Sleep Council provide tips on how you can begin to get your children on an earlier sleeping schedule for the upcoming school year.

Believe it or not, school is just around the corner and parents will soon be hitting the stores to restock on supplies.

However, it is also important to get your child used to a new sleeping routine.

Experts with the better sleep council say instead of setting a bedtime you should actually set a time to wake up.

You should also find ways to make your child’s room more peaceful and start by removing all electronics and clutter.

It is also important to develop a routine before bed which can include a short story or prayer.

And finally, it’s important to remember that your child can’t catch up on sleep!

Experts say sleeping later on the weekends may make it more challenging to fall asleep Sunday night and wake up Monday morning.