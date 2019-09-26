School Installs Vape Sensors

One South Dakota school is battling the vaping epidemic by installing high-tech sensors in bathrooms, locker rooms and other areas.

(KDLT/NBC News) South Dakota’s Dell Rapids School District is fighting back against the vaping epidemic. Over the past couple of weeks, the school district has installed sensors in the locker rooms and bathrooms in the high school. The sensors are not active yet, but when they go live within the next couple of weeks they will be able to detect when a student is vaping and will alert administrators.

“We just want to make sure we’re not providing those areas of the school where it’s a little easier to do and get away with,” said Superintendent Dr. Summer Schultz.

Dr. Shultz says they’ve only seen a handful of vaping cases so far this year, but they want to do all they can to discourage kids from using e-cigarettes.

“I want to protect kids, I don’t want their health to suffer from something I was negligent to say was possibly an issue,” said Dr. Schultz.

The devices also have elevated noise sensors. So if an incident like a fight was taking place, a message would be sent to administrators.

