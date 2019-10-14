Salvaging infected organs for donation

For Your Health

Rise in opioid deaths leads to new research aiming to remove Hepatitis C virus from donor organs that can be used for transplants

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Toronto General Hospital is testing a technique to flush the Hepatitis C virus out of donor organs before using them for transplants.

The research was set in motion after the rise in opioid-related overdoses.

Due to needle sharing, some opioid donors pass away with intact organs contaminated by Hepatitis C, which previously have been discarded.

The new treatment keeps organs alive outside the body and pumps them with an oxygenated liquid.

Organs are exposed to ultraviolet c light that deactivates the virus and renders it non-infectious.

The therapy also gives patients an antiviral medication after transplant surgery to attack the disease before it can infect the donor recipient.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss