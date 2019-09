A new study reveals suicide rates in the US are climbing ... especially in rural areas of the country.

(NBC NEWS) – Suicide rates in America are rising especially in rural areas of the country.

A new study from Ohio State University looked at national data from 1999 to 2016.

It shows suicide rates have jumped 41-percent with the biggest increases in rural counties.

A large risk factor in more remote areas was ‘deprivation,’ a combination of unemployment, poverty and low education.

Another was living in single-person households or in homes where different people move in and out.