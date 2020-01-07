Running a marathon lowers a person’s vascular age

A new study of runners attempting the London Marathon finds the training and completion of the event improves the health of a new runner's arteries.

(FOX NEWS) — Want to turn back time on your age?

Turns out, you might actually be able to in just 26.2-miles.

Researchers in the UK at Barts and the University College of London tested novice runners attempting the London marathon and studied what it did to their arteries.

The researchers found that in 138 runners studied, their arteries regained youthful elasticity.

Cutting back their “vascular age” by about four years.

That means a significant reduction for the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

And in some cases, blood pressure dropped as well as some medications can do.

Experts say to run a marathon, prep for it for months, gradually increasing distance, rest in between runs and do other strengthening activities as well.

