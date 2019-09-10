Rich Americans more likely to live longer

Americans who are wealthy have higher chances of living into their 80's than members of the middle and lower classes according to the U.S. Government.

(FOX NEWS) – Having more money may mean you’ll live longer.

This according to a new study released by the US Government Accountability Office.

The study found members of the upper class have a higher chance of living into their 80’s than people in the middle and lower classes.

Analysts observed some of the country’s richest and poorest people who were in their 50’s back in 1991.

Of those wealthy people, the study found more than three-quarters were still alive in 2014.

This, while less than half of Americans with incomes in the bottom 20 percent were still alive during the same time span.

Researchers say the study shows a link between having a lot of money and living longer but says it does not exclusively prove having less money is the reason you’ll die younger.