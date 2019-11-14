Retinal imaging has potential to help detect early Alzheimer’s

Noninvasive method uses a scateered light to scan retina to delay disease progression.

(FOX NEWS) — A technique known as retinal hyperspectral imaging, or HSI, is proving useful in early Alzheimer’s detection

Scientists from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis came to this conclusion in a recent study.

Those who underwent the HSI showed that retinal light scattered differently for those whose memory tests indicated that they were at the mild cognitive impairment.

The procedure is non-invasive and needs no tracer substances injected.

Alzheimer’s Disease is responsible for 60 to 80 percent of Dementia cases which cause memory impairment.