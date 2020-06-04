Report: Rise in child drownings in the US

With more kids home for the summer due to COVID, the consumer product safety commission is concerned child drownings will continue to rise

(CNN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is worried that with more children home for the summer, there could be more drownings.

Drownings in children were on the increase between 2015 and 2017, the most recent data shows.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old.

Because more children are likely to be spending the summer at home due to the pandemic, there’s extra cause for concern.

Residential locations made up 71 percent of the reported fatal drowning incidents.

The consumer product safety commission is asking parents to learn CPR.

They are also encouraged to put fences or barriers around pools and spas and to teach kids to swim safely.

To learn more, go to poolsafety.gov on the web.

More from MyHighPlains.com: