Report: Children are eating more fastfood

According to a new report from the CDC, kids from 12 to 19 years old are consuming more fast- food than in years past, and the coronavirus could make it worse.

(FOX NEWS) — More concerns for parents in the coronavirus pandemic over what your kids are eating, and how it may worsen coronavirus effects.

A new CDC statistics report says the calorie count of food kids are eating is up, with much of it coming from fast food.

About 14 percent of daily calorie intake for kids 12 to 19 between 2015 to 2018 coming from meals like burgers, fries, chicken nuggets, and other fast food items.

The numbers up one-and-one-half percent from 2012 to 2014.

Black and Hispanic adolescents consuming more calories from fast-food meals than white youths.

The CDC expressing concern the COVID-19 pandemic contributes to more fast food eating for kids, with kids possibly becoming more obese, contributing to coronavirus risks.

