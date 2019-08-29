Breaking News
Regular vaccines are advised for people with Multiple Sclerosis

The American Academy of Neurology releasing new guidelines saying people with MScan and should receive recommended vaccinations

(FOX NEWS) – Routine vaccinations are recommended for patients with Multiple Sclerosis.

An updated guideline from the American Academy of Neurology suggests receiving regular vaccines, including an annual flu shot, is key to preventing infections for people with MS.

The new recommendations coming on the heels of a German researchers’ report late last month that vaccinations do not increase the risk of developing MS.

However, the report acknowledges that there is not enough information to say whether or not vaccinations trigger or worsen MS flares.

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that can affect the brain, nerves of the eye, and spinal cord.

It can often cause muscle weakness and trouble with balance and coordination.

