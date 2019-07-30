Red wine could help treat depression and anxiety

A new study shows a compound in red wines is effective in treating signs of depression and anxiety in mice.

(FOX NEWS) – Red wine could help with depression and anxiety, but, the amount you’d have to drink may shock you.

According to a recent study published in the journal “Neuropharmacology,” a substance found in most red wines has been proven to ease depression and anxiety in mice.

Researchers examining the wine compound known as resveratrol injected mice with a hormone associated with stress.

Scientists then gave the rodents large amounts of resveratrol and noted it eased their levels of anxiety.

While experts say the wine compound could also help people with similar problems, it’s not a quick fix.

The average American man would have to drink about 445 glasses of wine to get the same effect as the rodents.