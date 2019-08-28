Recipe for healthier school lunches

(FOX NEWS) – It’s back to school time for many.

And that means, back to packing your kid’s lunches.

Health experts are offering some tips on how to keep those packed lunches healthy and how to get your kid to actually eat them.

Start with a sandwich makeover.

Swap out white bread for whole wheat or whole grain bread.

Leave out the mayo and instead go for mashed avocado for a vitamin and fiber boost.

And try cutting those sandwiches into fun shapes to be more appealing to youngsters.

Also, don’t skimp on the vegetables.

Kids are more likely to eat veggies if they are in bite-size portions.

So a mini kabob could be worth a try.

And pair it with a low-fat but tasty dip, like barbecue sauce or honey mustard.

And if you involve your kids in choosing and packing their own lunches they are more likely to eat it.