Realistic food goals

(SNN) — We’re almost through January and some of you may still be trying to figure out how to stick to that healthy eating resolution you made.

You hear it from your friends all the time and maybe you’ve even said it yourself: Lose 20 pounds by this date, drop 6 sizes by that date..

Nutrition & Food Expert Dr. Taylor Wallace says, “I’m guilty of it too, but those really aren’t sustainable in the long run.”

Food and nutrition guru Dr. Taylor Wallace says smaller, incremental goals are better.

Dr. Wallace says, “Choosing food products that have optimal amounts of protein that are high in dietary fiber, and have healthy fats in your diet.”

What about carbs and sugar? Should we avoid them entirely?

Dr. Wallace says, “Sugar is a huge driver of both the obesity epidemic and heart disease which is the number one killer of Americans.”

So he says to minimize sugar in your diet.. as for carbs, it’s not about cutting them out, just choosing the right ones.

Dr. Wallace says, “Focus on fiber-rich carbs that are present in fruits vegetables and whole-grain products.”

He says try to stay away from simple carbohydrates…

Dr. Wallace says, “What we call refined carbs.”

Found in things like white rice, white bread, and white flour pasta.

Dr. Wallace says, “Those simple carbs are converted by our body to sugar during digestion and we call this the hidden sugar effect.”

The extra sugar gets stored in your body as fat.. so instead of a bagel for breakfast, he says go for something high protein and low carb.

Dr. Wallace says, “I love avocados they have healthy fats they’re very rich in vitamins and minerals which we need to sustain health.”

Another idea, swap out french fries for baked turnip fries or lasagna noodles for zucchini because Dr. Wallace says small changes add up.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests swapping out butter or margarine in baked goods with applesauce!

